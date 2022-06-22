Drink-drive rap for man who 'couldn't find tent' at rally campsite

Letterkenny court house.
A man unable to find his tent at a campsite for the Donegal Rally has been put off the road after being caught drink-driving.
Rory McVeagh, 26, of Sixmilebridge, Omagh, was brought before Letterkenny District Court.
McVeagh was arrested at 2.07am on Monday, June 20, 2022. At 5.20am, McVeagh was charged and made no reply.
Mr Patsy Gallagher, solicitor for McVeagh, said his client was fully co-operative and had a blood-alcohol reading of 51 milligrams.
“He went back to a camp site, got separated from his colleagues and couldn’t find the tent,” Mr Gallagher said.
“He got into his car and moved it. He sobered up this morning and reality dawned.”
McVeagh has no previous convictions.
Judge Éiteáin Cunningham convicted McVeagh and fined him €350. He was disqualified from driving for two years.
