Watch: New 'red flags' emerging for campaigners after details of mica redress scheme are published

MAG PRO Michael Doherty
Mica redress campaigner have reacted angrily to the Government's plans for the latest attempt at finding a fair mica redress scheme for homeowners.
The General Scheme document was circulated to members of the Mica Action Group (MAG) yesterday.
In a video online MAG PRO, Michael Doherty stated the new scheme is not right with "new red flags emerging".
The 61-page document "came well short", he said before adding that it contained some "crazy stuff".
Watch the video here:
