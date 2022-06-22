Early appeal for stories and memories for Letterkenny Christmas Annual

Fresh from the production of the 40th edition of the Letterkenny Christmas Annual, the team behind the annual publication are already preparing for the 2022 edition.

They have invited the community to contribute to this year’s annual - and anyone who has any early ideas of articles, yarns or features is welcome to get in touch.

They know that it might still only be the month of June - but the editorial team say it’s not too early to start sending items in for this year’s publication.

According to their press release:

“These lazy, hazy long evenings of summer are here again. Hopefully the sun will shine!

“After Covid, people are connecting again and valuing each other's company. As you chat over a cup of coffee, the memories of the past will surface in the communication.

“The Christmas Annual Committee once again are appealing for your usual loyalty and support, as we begin to prepare for the 41st edition. We invite you to share and recall these memories with your community. Park for a while, the suffering in the Ukraine, the recession, the cost of living and expensive energy bills.

“The editor welcomes your contributions. Please submit your photographs or scripts online or by post to your local Letterkenny Community Centre.

“Your submissions paint a picture of our local social history, past and present. If every picture tells a story, so too, each individual has a story to tell. You don't have to be an academic, journalist or a successful professional. We are available to record your lifetime experiences and memories.”

Please forward your contributions to the editor by calling 0863413446, or email them to lccxmasannual@hotmail.com.