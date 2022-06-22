Search

22 Jun 2022

Welcome news for people travelling to Donegal Airport via Dublin Airport

The Flight Connections Corridor will save time and help avoid queues

Siobhan McNamara

22 Jun 2022 2:33 PM

Passengers travelling on the twice daily service Donegal to Dublin can now use the Flight Connections Corridor at Dublin Airport.

This facility is available to passengers irrespective of which airline they are travelling onwards with.

Self-Connecting passengers, travelling with cabin baggage only, who hold a valid boarding card for any onward flight on the same day, can now use the Flight Connections Corridor to get to their next Departure Gate without the need to clear Immigration and Security Screening channels at Dublin Airport.

Donegal Airport MD, Eilís Docherty, said: “The availability of the Flight Connections Corridor for passengers connecting to worldwide destinations through Dublin Airport is a great initiative, and will reduce queuing times at Dublin Airport.

"This is a very welcome development. We would like to express our thanks to Minister of State, Hildegarde Naughton, the Department of Transport, the Irish Aviation Authority, and the DAA for their efforts in providing this facility for domestic flights.”

Passengers travelling onwards who are ‘Self Connecting’ ie, travelling on separate tickets who have not checked their baggage to their final destination must continue to collect that baggage at Dublin airport and proceed to Check-In/Bag-Drop for their next flight.

These passengers will be issued with a Domestic Transfer Voucher which will expedite entry to security screening at Dublin airport after their hold baggage is checked in for the onward flight.

News

