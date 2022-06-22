Special memorial games and events to remember late Donna Boyle (née Dunnion)

A special memorial event takes place this Saturday in Donegal Town to remember one of Donegal GAA’s greatest ladies football pioneers, the late Donna Boyle (née Dunnion).

The series of games will involve “an afternoon of fun and a trip down memory lane in honour of a special lady”.

The games are set to take place at her beloved Tír Chonaill Park with the main event at 3pm and hosted by the Four Masters club.

A native of Barnesmore, before later moving to Ardara, the 41-year-old teacher and mother-of-two sadly passed away back in February after a long illness, during which she showed the same strength, determination and courage that she had so often displayed on the field of play.

2003 Donegal All Ireland Junior winning team with Donna pictured seated front row,

second from right Pic: Damien Eagers/Sportsfile

A Four Masters ladies team, composed of players from the last 20 years will take on players from the 2003 All-Ireland Donegal Junior championship winning side, of which she was a member, to mark her formidable footballing career throughout that era.

Donations received on the day at the gate will be donated to Donegal Hospice and other local charities that aided Donna through her illness.

Donna’s two children Eoghan and Aoibhinn will also play in the two Ardara against Four Masters underage football games.

Cathaoirleach of Four Masters GAA club Pauric Harvey told the Post: “Donna was a very special and talented person. She was part of the first ever ladies team to win a senior championship with the club, the back to back in 2006 and 2007.

“She was a valued team player for the club and county down the years and later as a supporter, even up to the months before her passing.

“Donna was a lovely person with a personality to match and the Dunnion family have been huge contributors to club and county down the years.

“Donna’s memory will be kept in the club going forward and we are delighted to be hosting the event on Saturday to show our support to Brendan, Eoghan, Aoibhinn, Danny, Marian, Barry, Dónal and all the family.”

He added that all the money raised will go to local charities and they were expecting good support and crowd, as they had also received during the recent Charlie Gallagher testimonial.

For anyone interested they can also show their support on the Donegal Bay waterbus at 6pm, for food and light entertainment.

You can contact Nicola on (087) 2449129 if you would like a ticket.

The schedule of events on Saturday include two underage fixtures; 1.30pm - U8 girls Four Masters v Ardara and at 2.15pm, U11 boys game Four Masters v Ardara.

At 3pm, the main game will see a Four Masters past and present ladies selection against the Donegal Ladies team who won the county’s very first All Ireland junior football championship in 2003 and of which Donna was a member.

While it will be an emotional day, the series of games will be a fitting accolade to a daughter, mother, wife and footballer who epitomised the very best in giving inspiration and courage to family, friends and county, both on and off the green fields of Donegal, Ulster and beyond.

Photo fundraiser

Another great initiative that was launched in recent days by Karl Lacey and the Four Masters club is capturing the imagination.

It is #ateamfordonna where people from both within GAA circles and in the wider sporting family share a photo online of their favourite sporting team or memory and make a donation of €5 at https://www.idonate.ie

“The club are proud to launch a challenge which we hope all the GAA community will participate in to celebrate the game that Donna Dunnion loved. Donna sadly lost her battle to cancer earlier this year at age of 41,” the club revealed.

Individuals on the teams selected can include the most skillful player, the best trainer and biggest joker although this seems to be expanding by the day.

To date, the response has been phenomenal . . .

Over €5,000 has been raised for good causes already on the idonate site:

https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11443701_in-memory-of-donna-boyle--nee-dunnion-.html