Family of child who died in pool tragedy in Spain believed to be from Donegal

It is believed that the family of a seven-year-old girl who died following an incident at a swimming pool in a popular Spanish holiday resort are from Donegal.
The young girl died on Wednesday in a Mallorca as a result of the incident which occurred on Monday the four-star HYB Eurocalas Hotel in the east coast resort of Calas de Mallorca.
It was reported that lifeguards pulled the unconscious girl from a swimming pool in the holiday spot and began treatment. Emergency services rushed to the scene.
The girl is thought to have begun breathing and was brought to hospital by ambulance with a police escort to clear the way. Sadly, she died two days later in Son Espases Hospital in the island capital, Palma.
A routine police investigation into the incident is underway.
No further information is available at present.
