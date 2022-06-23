Search

23 Jun 2022

Tributes pour in following the passing of Capuchin Brother Bosco Connolly

"Ards has lost it's doorkeeper and we all have lost a precious friend" - Father John Joe Duffy

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

23 Jun 2022 11:33 AM

There is widespread sadness following the announcement of the sad passing of Capuchin Brother Bosco Connolly. 

Brother Bosco served for many years as a Capuchin Missionary in South Korea and most recently he was stationed at Ard Mhuire Capuchin Friary and Retreat Centre.

His death was announced last night by the Irish Capuchin Franciscans.

Tributes have been flowing onto social media following the announcement. 

A post on Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair reads: "Go bhfaighe a anam agus anamacha na bhfíréan uilig, suaimhneas síoraí trí thrócaire Dé. Áiméan."

Father John Joe Duffy paid tribute saying: "Ards has lost it's doorkeeper and we all have lost a precious friend, an inspirational and wonderful human being, truly a brother in Christ who was our strength and rock, who gave us hope and encouragement, nourishment and care.

"Br Bosco a holy man who brought us more into the mystery of God who is Love and taught us by his life and by his living example that Love is giving and giving and giving. A man of wit and wisdom, determination and prayer, goodness and kindness. Surely goodness and kindness shall flow me all the days of my life and Bosco left in his daily interactions with others an abundant trail of kindness and goodness."

