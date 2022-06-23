Death notices for Donegal on Thursday morning, June 23, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

Jack Kelly, Rossnowlagh / Glasgow



The death has occurred peacefully after a short illness of John Francis (Jack) Kelly, formerly of Rossnowlagh and Glasgow.



Predeceased by his wife Bernadette Kelly, née Ward, of Glenties and Glasgow and brother Hugh James (Oodie) Kelly of Rossnowlagh. Dearly loved brother to Sarah Carlton (Canada) and precious and much loved father to children (Frank, Hugh and Bernadette) and grandfather to (Lewis and Fraser). Deeply missed by all the Kelly family, son-in-law (Duncan) and daughter-in-law (Roslyn), extended family relatives, neighbours and all his friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in Lady of Lourdes parish in Glasgow on Thursday, June 30 at 10am.

Noreen O'Dowd, Donegal Town / Offaly / Cork

The death has occurred peacefully in the excellent care of Donegal Community Hospital of Noreen (Nora E) O'Dowd, The Glebe, Donegal Town and formerly of Banagher, County Offaly and Brandon, County Cork.

Deeply regretted by her sister, Teresa and brother, Michael; nieces Anna and Niamh; nephews Desmond and Jim; grandnieces, grandnephews and extended family in Sligo, Mayo and the US; and her friends and neighbours. Predeceased by her brothers Martin, Padraig, John and sister Maureen.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am in St Agatha's Church, Clar, Donegal Town live-streamed on http://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-Agathas-clar-donegal followed by interment at Leck New Cemetery, Letterkenny.



Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Daniel O'Donnell, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Daniel O'Donnell, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg.

Sadly missed by his brother Edward, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

His remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg on Thursday from 5pm to 6.45pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Martin Gillespie, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Martin Gillespie, Kille, Kilcar.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal from his home Friday at 10.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha's Church, Kilcar at 11am. Mass will be streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv followed by interment in Kilcar Cemetery.

Thomas McClean, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Thomas Mc Clean, Dooish, Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of Kathleen, much loved father to Thomas, Tracy, Gary, Paul, Dylan and the late Michael, cherished brother of Patrick, John, Fidelis, Jennifer, Bernadette and the late Nora and Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. The house is strictly private to family only, please

Funeral from there at 10.20am on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Celine O'Donnell, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Celine Ó Donnell (née Slevin), Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and caring staff of St Phelim's Nursing Unit, Drumahair, County Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband Jim and sadly missed by her devoted family.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence on Thursday from 4pm tp 8pm (Eircode F94 DH79).

Removal on Friday at 10.20am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the Abbey, Assaroe Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Ballyshannon branch of the St Vincent De Paul care of Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member. House private to the family on the morning of the funeral.

All enquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, on 087 2485819

Denis Friel, Portstewart, Derry / Carndonagh

The death has occurred peacefully, at Causeway Hospital of Denis Friel, Tullaghmurry Fold, Portstewart, Derry and formerly Carndonagh.

Dearly loved father of Jenny, Donnacha and Deirdre (Dee), father-in-law of Mark, Carol and Finn, a devoted grandfather and much loved brother of Myra, Joan, Helen, Rosemary, Frank and the late Anne. Much regretted by his ex-wife Aideen.

Requiem Mass in Star of The Sea, Portstewart on Thursday at 1pm followed by interment in Portstewart New Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

Eugene Anderson, Donegal Town / Killygordon

The death has occurred of Andrew Eugene Anderson (known as Eugene) Rossylongan, Donegal Town and formerly of Ardnagannagh, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Remembered by his loving wife Geraldine, children Ellen and Eoghán, grandchildren Evie and Sonnie, partners Innes and Laura.

His remains will leave his residence at 10.15am on Thursday for Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killymard with his remains going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 3pm.

House private to family and friends please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to Saint Vincent De Paul, Donegal Town, care of any family member or Faulkner Funeral Directors.

Padraig McLaughlin, Gaoth Dobhair

The sudden death has taken place at his home of Padraig Mc Laughlin, Meenacuing, Gaoth Dobhair

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie; daughters, Sarah and Mary; sons, Patrick, Thomas, John and James; sister Nora Doherty (Newtowncunningham), in-laws, grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Thursday at 11am with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Patience Louise Riley, Glenties / USA

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patience Louise Riley of 8 Dr McCloskey Crescent, Glenties and formerly of Drimnalough, Glenties and USA.

Dearly beloved wife of Eugene Miller and mother to Joshua, Sarah, Rachel and Nathaniel. Patience will be sadly missed by her family, relatives and a very wide circle of friends in Donegal and around the world.

Funeral cortége departs Shovlin's Funeral Home at 12 noon on Thursday for Funeral Service at Church of Ireland, Lettermaward at 1pm. Due to the intimacy of the church, face masks are requested.

For those who cannot attend, the service can be viewed live on Shovlin's Funeral Home Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, donations please to Patience’s charity of choice, The Hunger Project thp.org

Mollie Jones, Inver

The death has occurred of Mollie Jones, Hilltop, Inver.

Predeceased by her husband John, brother Ralph and sister Laura.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Sharon (Keith), and Sandra (Alastair), son Andrew (Fiona), grandchildren Scott, Matthew, Jessica, Sarah and Brooke, and brother Joe.

Funeral service in St John’s Parish Church, Inver on Thursday at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

House private to family and friends, please.

