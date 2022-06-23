Burst water main in Bundoran under repair

Repairs to a burst water main in Bundoran may cause supply disruptions to St. Colm's Terrace, St. Bridget's Terrace, St. Patrick's Terrace, Drumacrin Avenue, Armada Cottages, Doran Close, Bundoran and surrounding areas today, Irish Water have said.
Works are scheduled to take place until 2pm, today Thursday June 23, Donegal County Council have confirmed.
Affected customers have been recommend to allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for the water supply to fully return.
Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Irish Water website should local residents or visitors wish to return for an update: DON00049373.
