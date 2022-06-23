Search

23 Jun 2022

Donegal Town Summer Festival announces weekend of free entertainment

The festival is back with programme of activities for all the family

Donegal Town Summer Festival

Donegal Town Summer Festival

Reporter:

Siobhán McNamara

23 Jun 2022 1:33 PM

Donegal Town Summer Festival makes a very welcome return after being on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic.

And while it is somewhat scaled back from previous years, the town is expected to be a hive of activity throughout the two-day event, with entertainment and activities for people of all ages. 

Saturday

There will be a feast of live entertainment on the Diamond, with Encór Choir kicking things off at 3pm.

This will be followed by Ryan and Aaron at 3,45pm, Darren Boot at 5.30pm, the Minertones at 7.30pm. 

Keltic Knights take to the festival stage at 9.30pm and will bring Saturday’s events to a close.

Sunday

Live music on the Diamond continues on Sunday afternoon, with Fruit n Nut getting the day’s live entertainment programme underway at 3pm. They will be followed by Ruby Red at 4.45pm.

Country music fans can look forward to Garth Brooks Tribute at 6.15pm.

Other events taking place around the town on Sunday including the 10K Walk/Run in conjunction with Tir Chonaill AC. Registration opens at 9am at the Abbey Vocational School, with the walk/run starting at 10.30am

The ever popular Kids Fun Day also takes place on Sunday, from 12pm to 3pm. It will start with the Kids Tractor Race at 12 noon and from 1pm, younger festival goers can enjoy Let’s Play Donegal Play Day.

Anyone attending the festival is reminded that the Diamond will be a glass free zone for the duration.

There is no admission fee for entertainment on the Diamond this year. Anyone who wishes to support the festival can do online through the Donegal Town Summer Festival Facebook page or via bank transfer. All support from local businesses and members of the  community is greatly appreciated. 

