23 Jun 2022

Teddies at the ready - Route for Sandra’s Run charity bike run announced

All support for the Mater Hospital in memory of Sandra Boyle is greatly appreciated

Sanrda's Run SMCNAMARA

Scene from Sandra's Run 2020 - it's hoped that this year will be bigger and better than ever

Siobhan McNamara

23 Jun 2022 2:33 PM

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

The annual Sandra’s Run in memory of Killybegs girl Sandra Boyle takes place on July 2.

The Boyle family have announced details of the route. 

Jim Boyle, Sanrda’s father said via Facebook: “After having to cancel last years Sandra's Motorcycle Run, we are so happy to welcome all our biking community back to killybegs for Sandra's Motorcycle Run 2022.”

Entries are being accepted from 9,30am.

The run will leave Killybegs at 11.30am shart, going to Kilcar via the coast road L1215 and then looping back through Killybegs and on to Donegal Town where there will be a lunch stop at Holme’s Service Station (Texaco).

Participants will then continue on to Donegal Town, taking the N15 towards Letterkenny. They will follow the N15 as far as the Roadhouse Bar, where they will turn left onto the N252 to Fintown, then turning right to Dungloe, and then left to Glenties, 

At Leitir Mhic an Bhaird, they go right onto the R261 to Narin, on to Ardara before coming back to Killybegs via the N56. Participants are reminded to ride with due care.

Sandra’s Run is held annually in memory of Sandra Boyle who died on the day before her 18th birthday in 1991, following a battle with leukaemia. During her short life, she touched many lives, and Sandra’s Run honours her memory by continuing to help sick children from all over Ireland.

It has become a strong tradition for bikers to add teddies to their bikes, and for people along the route to put teddies out in support of the event. The teddies represent all the children and young people who are currently ill, have recovered, or are no longer with us.

Organisers are appealing for people to help with bucket collections.

Jim Boyle said: “If anyone is willing to collect in towns, we would appreciate it. I believe we need helpers in Letterkenny Town. If you are from that area or willing to travel there to collect, that would be amazing.”

Anyone who would like to volunteer in any way or who wishes to make a donation is asked to make contact via Facebook or call  087 9132481

There will be live music by Mary B and Paul Gallagher in the Tara Hotel that evening from 9pm. Everyone is welcome. 

