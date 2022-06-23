Tusla officially opens Donegal Town office

Tusla has officially opened a brand-new Primary Care Centre in Donegal Town.

This new office accommodation caters for Tusla Donegal’s Family Support Service, Fostering Service and children in care support team and its Donegal child protection area team, as well as the Donegal Children and Young People’s Services Committee (CYPSC) and the cross border MACE (multiple adverse childhood experience) project.

In addition to offices for staff, the building also has meeting rooms, interview rooms and conference room facilities as well as a state of the art family access rooms.

To mark the occasion, Tusla hosted an official opening event, attended by guests, including representatives from An Garda Síochána, Foroige, The Loft Youth Project and Donegal Children and Young People’s Services Committee.

Young people from the Donegal Youth Voices group (run by Foroige) and the LOFT Youth Project (managed by Foroige and the Donegal Youth Service) were presented with an Investing in Children Award at the opening. This award celebrates their hard work and dedication to creating a voice and safe space for young people in Donegal.

Speaking at the opening, Kate Duggan National Director of Services and Integration said: “I am delighted to join the team for this official opening today. It is wonderful to see the hard work and dedication of the team first hand and celebrate this milestone with them.

"This new centre will not only provide a cohesive working environment for the Donegal team, but also a safe and welcoming space for children, young people and families receiving support.

"I am pleased also to present the Investing in Children Award to a fantastic group of young people who have gone above and beyond to support young people in the Donegal area. They should all be proud of this fantastic achievement, as all at Tusla are.”

Commenting at the opening today, Gerry Hone, Regional Service Director, Tusla, said: “We are delighted to officially mark the opening of this Primary Care Centre today, and to have representatives from community organisations here with us to do so.

"The opening of this facility brings together sixteen Tusla staff members that work with children, young people and families across Donegal.

"It is our goal to make services more accessible to the community and ensure the needs of children, young people and families are at the center of what we do.”

PICTURED ABOVE: Kate Duggan, National Director of Services and Integration, Tusla, Gerry Hone, Regional Service Director, Tusla, were today joined by the Foroige youth group and staff at the official opening of new Tusla offices in Donegal Town Primary Care Centre. Young people from the Donegal Youth Voices group (run by Foroige) and the LOFT Youth Project (managed by Foroige and the Donegal Youth Service) were presented with an Investing in Children Award at the opening. This award celebrates their hard work and dedication to creating a voice and safe space for young people in Donegal.