Breasty Bay House, Malin comes with a private beach

An outstanding coastal property offering panoramic waterfront views with direct sea access and a private sandy beach has come onto the property market in Malin.
Breasty Bay House is being brought to the market by Savills and is being sold by private treaty.
Built in the 1970, this modern house has been refurbished and extended by the current owners with outstanding entertaining and living space and accommodation extending to around 1,879 sq ft.
A successful holiday rental business has been established for Breasty Bay, providing an attractive and established income.
Open plan
The hall leads to an open plan kitchen and dining room. The bright and spacious kitchen is at the heart of the property and has gorgeous features including a kitchen island, hardwood parquet flooring, exposed wooden beams and a built-in double fronted aquarium.
French doors lead from the dining room to a terrace area outside.
