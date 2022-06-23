Search

23 Jun 2022

Breasty Bay House, Malin comes with a private beach

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

23 Jun 2022 5:33 PM

An outstanding coastal property offering panoramic waterfront views with direct sea access and a private sandy beach has come onto the property market in Malin.
Breasty Bay House is being brought to the market by Savills and is being sold by private treaty.
Built in the 1970, this modern house has been refurbished and extended by the current owners with outstanding entertaining and living space and accommodation extending to around 1,879 sq ft.
A successful holiday rental business has been established for Breasty Bay, providing an attractive and established income.

You enter the property via an electric-gated entrance onto an internal driveway, this leads up to a parking area to the front of the house.
The front porch opens into a stunning and inviting entrance hall with impressive panelling and tiling.

Open plan
The hall leads to an open plan kitchen and dining room. The bright and spacious kitchen is at the heart of the property and has gorgeous features including a kitchen island, hardwood parquet flooring, exposed wooden beams and a built-in double fronted aquarium.
French doors lead from the dining room to a terrace area outside.

The living room features a wood burning stove, with a sunroom off this. The impressive proportions are continued throughout the house with three bedrooms, all with ensuite shower rooms.
For guidance, details and further information please contact Liam McCarthy on 01 663 4539. You can also check out daft.ie for further details.

