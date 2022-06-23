Search

23 Jun 2022

Dungloe Elvis club has a lot of events on the horizon

Club has raised thousands for local charities

Dungloe Elvis club has a lot of events on the horizon

Juan Lozano and Beatrice Farrelly

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

23 Jun 2022 6:33 PM

A Donegal based Elvis fan club has got off to a rocking start this year hosting a wonderful event in Dublin and planning the ultimate Elvis Fan Club tour which is to take place this October.
Beatrice Farrelly, who spearheads the events run by the Elvis Rocking in the Hills of Donegal fan club, is looking forward to seeing the home of Elvis for the fifth time this October.

Mass to be held for much-loved Dungloe man and his wife

Special Mass: John McGlynn (102) and his dear wife Bridie McGlynn (94) to be remembered

The club has raised thousands of euro for local charities down through the years.
Local people as well as local schools have benefited from events run by the Rosses-based charity.
Earlier this year, the club hosted an evening in Dublin and the beneficiary on this occasion was the Capuchin Day Centre for the homeless which is run by Brother Kevin Crowley..
The Elvis Tribute artist during the Dublin event was Tom Gilson.
“Our Elvis event in Dublin was very successful and Tom Gilson was superb. We made a donation to Brother Kevin who is a wonderful man. We do hope to run another one in Dublin and then run an event at home,” she said.
Fans of the club are very excited to see the new Elvis film which is to be released in the coming days.
“It has enjoyed great reviews and it might inspire younger people to enjoy Elvis’ music. Some may even want to come on the Elvis tour,” Ms Farrelly said.

Tusla officially opens Donegal Town office


The number of those who are hoping to travel to America for the ultimate Elvis tour this October is rising steadily but Ms Farrelly says there are still some places left.
The tour takes in Nashville, Tuscumbia and Memphis. Visits to Studio B, The Johnny Cash Museum, Fame Studio, Muscle Shoals, a tour of Nashville & Memphis, and so much more is to take place.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media