National Burger Day awards for three of Donegal's tastiest establishments

Three Donegal establishments have been given awards as part of National Burger Day.
Over 450 establishments nationwide entered the competition, which was sponsored by Kepak, with 38,654 votes cast by the general public.
The Best Burger at a Takeaway was awarded to Johnny’s Ranch, Ramelton; Friars Rest in Letterkenny was voted as the Best Independent Takeaway in Ulster and Milford’s Burger Jacks was named as the Best Gourmet Burger Specialist in Ulster. Both Johnny’s Ranch and Friars Rest won awards last year.
The overall winner of the Best Burger in Ireland was Blue Thunder, Claremorris, Co Mayo.
“The National Burger Day campaign is open to all foodservice operators across the island of Ireland and this is regardless of who their meat supplier is. Participation in the campaign is decided by operators themselves and those who are not represented decided to not participate in the campaign,” said a spokesperson for the competition.
Best burger in Ireland
Overall winner: Blue Thunder, Claremorris, Co Mayo
Best burger at a …
Restaurant: Roastie Midleton, Midleton, Co Cork
Hotel: The Curious Fish (The Mariner Hotel), Westport, Co Mayo
Pub: The Globe Bar & Restaurant, Kilkenny
Convenience/Forecourt: Circle K, Best Convenience Burger
Independent Fast-Food Chain: Blue Thunder, Westport, Co Mayo
Takeaway: Johnny’s Ranch, Ramelton, Co Donegal
Food Truck: O’ Reilly’s Food Truck, Bandon, Co Cork
Best independent takeaway
Connaught: Cafolla’s Castlebar, Castlebar, Co Mayo
Leinster: Mullen’s Castletown Road, Dundalk, Co Louth
Munster: Wimpy, Fermoy, Co Cork
Ulster: Friars Rest, Letterkenny, Co Donegal
Northern Ireland: The Pizza Shack and Burger Bar at McCreesh’s, Mullaghbawn, Newry
Best gourmet burger specialist
Connaught: Harry’s Galway, Galway City
Leinster: Thunder Road Cafe, Temple Bar, Dublin
Munster: Yay Burger, Ballydehob, Cork
Ulster: Burger Jacks, Milford, Co Donegal
