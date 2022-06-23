National Burger Day awards for three of Donegal's tastiest establishments

Three Donegal establishments have been given awards as part of National Burger Day.

Over 450 establishments nationwide entered the competition, which was sponsored by Kepak, with 38,654 votes cast by the general public.

The Best Burger at a Takeaway was awarded to Johnny’s Ranch, Ramelton; Friars Rest in Letterkenny was voted as the Best Independent Takeaway in Ulster and Milford’s Burger Jacks was named as the Best Gourmet Burger Specialist in Ulster. Both Johnny’s Ranch and Friars Rest won awards last year.

The overall winner of the Best Burger in Ireland was Blue Thunder, Claremorris, Co Mayo.

“The National Burger Day campaign is open to all foodservice operators across the island of Ireland and this is regardless of who their meat supplier is. Participation in the campaign is decided by operators themselves and those who are not represented decided to not participate in the campaign,” said a spokesperson for the competition.

Best burger in Ireland

Overall winner: Blue Thunder, Claremorris, Co Mayo

Best burger at a …

Restaurant: Roastie Midleton, Midleton, Co Cork

Hotel: The Curious Fish (The Mariner Hotel), Westport, Co Mayo

Pub: The Globe Bar & Restaurant, Kilkenny

Convenience/Forecourt: Circle K, Best Convenience Burger

Independent Fast-Food Chain: Blue Thunder, Westport, Co Mayo

Takeaway: Johnny’s Ranch, Ramelton, Co Donegal

Food Truck: O’ Reilly’s Food Truck, Bandon, Co Cork

Best independent takeaway

Connaught: Cafolla’s Castlebar, Castlebar, Co Mayo

Leinster: Mullen’s Castletown Road, Dundalk, Co Louth

Munster: Wimpy, Fermoy, Co Cork

Ulster: Friars Rest, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Northern Ireland: The Pizza Shack and Burger Bar at McCreesh’s, Mullaghbawn, Newry

Best gourmet burger specialist

Connaught: Harry’s Galway, Galway City

Leinster: Thunder Road Cafe, Temple Bar, Dublin

Munster: Yay Burger, Ballydehob, Cork

Ulster: Burger Jacks, Milford, Co Donegal