Beidh Darren Ó Dubhgáin ar Raidió na Gaeltachta ag caint faoi obair chruaigh

Beidh fear aimsire TG4 as Gort an Choirce faoi agallamh ag Séamus Ó Scanláin ar an Mhairt, Iúil 5 ag 1.30.
Is de bhunú Oileán Thoraí Darren Ó Dubhgáin agus tá damh ar leith aige leis an oileán, áit atá sáite sa chultúr Gaelach. Deir sé gur fiú go mór oibriú go crua le do bhealach a dhéanamh sa saol, go háirithe sna meáin chumarsáide, ach go bhfuil deiseanna faoina choinne sin.
Is fear mór le amhráin, ceol agus spóirt é Darren, atá ag obair mar láithreoir aimsire agus leanúnachais le TG4.
Mar sin bígí ag éisteacht le fear Ghort a' Choirce ar an Mhairt.
