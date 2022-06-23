Search

23 Jun 2022

Beidh Darren Ó Dubhgáin ar Raidió na Gaeltachta ag caint faoi obair chruaigh

Fear Ghort a' Choirce ag déanamh cur síos ar a shaol

Michelle NicPhaidin

23 Jun 2022 8:33 PM

Beidh fear aimsire TG4 as Gort an Choirce faoi agallamh ag Séamus Ó Scanláin ar an Mhairt, Iúil 5 ag 1.30. 

Cáide a bhí ar bun ag Mühlhausen i dTeileann?

Nazi sa Ghaeltacht ar TG4

Is de bhunú Oileán Thoraí Darren Ó Dubhgáin agus tá damh ar leith aige leis an oileán, áit atá sáite sa chultúr Gaelach. Deir sé gur fiú go mór oibriú go crua le do bhealach a dhéanamh sa saol, go háirithe sna meáin chumarsáide, ach go bhfuil deiseanna faoina choinne sin.  

Is fear mór le amhráin, ceol agus spóirt é Darren, atá ag obair mar láithreoir aimsire agus leanúnachais le TG4. 

Mar sin bígí ag éisteacht le fear Ghort a' Choirce ar an Mhairt. 

