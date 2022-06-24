Defects found on vehicles stopped at Road Safety Authority roadside inspections

One of the defective tyres found on a vehicle
A number of vehicles were found to be in a dangerous condition when they were inspected by Road Safety Authority inspectors in Donegal.
Roadside checks were carried out in the county on what was Donegal International Rally weekend.
One defective vehicle has bolts missing from the suspension.
Among the other defects detected during the checks were worn tyres, and a pick up truck that was out of test for a number of years.
The RSA advises motorists to get vehicles serviced by a qualified mechanic and ensure that they are NCT compliant.
