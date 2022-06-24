Projects in Bundoran and Inishowen get funding to help community integration

Two Donegal projects are among 124 nationally that will benefit from the Government’s Communities Integration Fund.

Liquid Therapy in Bundoran, which provides support for young people who want to experience surfing, is set to get €5,000 for its “Drop in the Ocean” project.

Meanwhile, The Exchange Inishowen, will receive a similar amount for its “Connecting Cultures' ' initiative. It works with the local community to assist social enterprise and small businesses, and to encourage positive mental health and wellbeing and also promoting culture and heritage.

More than €566,000 is being made available to community-based projects nationwide.

The Communities Integration Fund has been in place since 2017 and helps communities throughout Ireland to promote the integration of migrants and refugees. This latest round of funding will help projects that are likely to involve people from Ukraine who have arrived in the county this year.

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, said: “ This funding will support local communities nationwide to reconnect and to celebrate the rich cultural diversity in our society.

"Settling into a new environment can be a daunting experience for migrants and refugees. Local community-based initiatives, such as those awarded funding today, can play a vital role in supporting new arrivals through this transition period, providing them with the opportunity to connect with their new community and to realise their full potential.

"I would like to take this opportunity to commend the tireless commitment and dedication local community based organisations have shown in supporting new arrivals.”