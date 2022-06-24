Delight as lifetime supporter wins big on her GAA club lotto jackpot

A flood of good wishes followed news that Naomh Connaill GAA Club's Lotto had been won by one of its most dedicated, lifelong supporters.

Mary 'Ownie' O'Donnell won a fantastic €6,900, and her good fortune has lifted the spirits of the entire community.

Her grandchild Lorcan joined her at the bridge in Glenties where she was presetned with her winnings by the club's Lotto coordinators Patick McGuigan and Seamus O'Malley.

Taking to Facebook, a club spokesperson said: "A massive congratulations to a very popular winner who has been a staunch supporter of the club down through the decades and has followed her children and grand children's progress on the playing fields with passion and pride!

"Enjoy your winnings Mary O!"

Many members of the community added their good wishes to the comments section:

"Congratulations Mary O, no better woman deserves it. Enjoy"

"Delighted for you Mary, happy spending."

"Well done Mary - couldn't be a better winner!"

"Congratulations Mary. No better woman. A true Naomh Conaill supporter. Enjoy spending it."

"Huge congratulations Mary, no better club woman to win it, delighted for ya."

"Congrats Mary. A true supporter. Well done!"