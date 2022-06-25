Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, June 25, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

Alan Patrick Moyne, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at Buncrana Community Hospital of Alan Patrick Moyne, Skeoge Road, Burnfoot.

Beloved husband of Eileen, loving father of Gérard, Bernadette, Ciaran, Linda, Alan and the late Corinne and dear brother of Mary Ann and Martin.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal on Sunday morning 26th June to St Aengus’ Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11.15am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Isabel Laverty, Stranorlar



The peaceful death has occurred at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Isabel Laverty, Drumboe, Stranorlar.

Remains will be reposing at her home from 6pm to 10pm on Saturday, June 25 and from 11am to 10pm Sunday. Removal from there on Monday morning at 10.20am for Mass of the Resurrection at Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar for 11am, burial afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery, Stranorlar.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired in memory of Isabel to Patients Comfort Fund, St. Joseph’s Hospital, c/o Martin McGowan at McGowan’s Funeral Home, Stranorlar, or any family member.

Colum Byrne, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Colum Byrne; Kilcausey, Kilcar. Remains reposing at his home.

Removal from there on Thursday, June 30 at 10am for Cremation at Lakelands, Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm.

Allie McGeady, Letterkenny and Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Allie McGeady, 31 Tara Court, Letterkenny, formerly Meenderry, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Gortlee, Letterkenny.

Burial afterwards in New Leck cemetery.

Hugh Bonner, Stirlingshire and formerly Lifford

The death has occurred on Wednesday, June 15 of Hugh Bonner, Gargunnock, Stirlingshire, Scotland and formerly of The Diamond, Lifford. Husband of the late Violet.

Dearly loved Father of Martin, Emeline, the late Morris and father in Law to Gerard.

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, June 28 at 11.30am in St Mary’s Church, Sterling with burial immediately afterwards in Gargunnock Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Youtube channel; Stmarysrcchurchsterling.

Brother Bosco Connelly, Ard Mhuire Capuchin Friary, Creeslough



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Brother Bosco Connelly, Ard Mhuire Capuchin Friary, Creeslough and formerly Kilkenny.

His remains arrived last evening at the Capuchin Friary, Ards to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass there on Saturday, June 25 at 11am followed by burial in the friary cemetery.

Cáit McColgan, Cork/USA/Muff

The death has occurred of Cáit McColgan (née O'Sullivan), Quincy, Massachusetts and formerly of Bantry, County Cork and Muff.

Beloved wife of Gabriel McColgan, formerly Iskaheen, Muff. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gabriel, daughters Leann and Shauna, her parents Noreen and Denis O'Sullivan, Glencreagh Bantry, her sisters and brothers Stephen, Mairead, Louise, Michael, Kieran, Daniel, Dominic, Alan, Nealius and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, a wide circle of relatives and dear friends.

Her remains are reposing in Coakley's Funeral Home, Bantry on Tuesday evening, June 28 from 7pm to 8pm with vigil prayers at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, June 29 at 11am in St Finbarr's Church, Bantry livestreamed on http://bantryparish.ie/ followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery, Bantry.

Patrick McGurren, Bundoran

The death has occurred peacefully at home of, Patrick McGurren, (Ex An Garda Siochana), Rosnareen, Dinglei Coush, West End, Bundoran.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Doris, sons and daughters Brian (Ita), Siobhan (Roberto), Deirdre (Henry), Pauric (Melanie), Lorraine (Derek), Mairead, Cormac (Joanne), his adored 15 grandchildren, his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and all his relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his parents and his brother Harry (Liverpool).

His remains are reposing at the family home on Friday from 2pm to 10pm. House private at all other times please and on the morning of the funeral.

Removal from the family home on Saturday morning at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial will take place afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo care of donation box at Family Home or by post to Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Jack Kelly, Rossnowlagh/Glasgow

The death has occurred peacefully after a short illness of John Francis (Jack) Kelly, formerly of Rossnowlagh and Glasgow.

Predeceased by his wife Bernadette Kelly, née Ward, of Glenties and Glasgow and brother Hugh James (Oodie) Kelly of Rossnowlagh. Dearly loved brother to Sarah Carlton (Canada) and precious and much-loved father to children (Frank, Hugh and Bernadette) and grandfather to (Lewis and Fraser). Deeply missed by all the Kelly family, son-in-law (Duncan) and daughter-in-law (Roslyn), extended family relatives, neighbours and all his friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in Lady of Lourdes parish in Glasgow on Thursday, June 30 at 10am.

Daniel O'Donnell, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Daniel O'Donnell, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg.

Sadly missed by his brother Edward, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

His remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg on Thursday from 5pm to 6.45pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm.

