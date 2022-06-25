Search

Float for Hope Boat Run from Burtonport Pier to Arranmore

Event now in its second year takes place on Saturday July 23

The 2nd Annual Float for Hope Boat Run from Burtonport Pier to Arranmore and surrounding Islands will take place on Saturday July 23 in aid of Water Safety Awareness and Dungloe Community Hospital.

This year, west Donegal native John Joe McBride, the founder of Gort na Sade Seals and Float For Hope has organised this year's event based on the theme of Water Safety Awareness and also to raise funds for the Dungloe Community Hospital.

All wishing to take part are welcome from 9am, to set up on the pier and to register their boats.

Members from organisations such as; Irish Water Safety, The RNLI, The Donegal Coast Guard, The Swilly Seals, The CFFAM Arranmore, The Sheephaven Sub Aqua Club, The Rosses Snorkelling Club, Carrickfinn Water Sports , Mahery Coastal Advertising 
along with Local Swimming Groups will will demonstrate different types of rescue techniques  displayed in the water and on the pier on the day on all aspects of Water Safety Awareness from 9am. MULLOIN will also be demonstrating and advising on different types of life jackets that should be worn from 10.30am.


DJ Tubbsy will again this year provide entertainment for the day, Float For Hope Tee shirts and hats will be on sale from 9am. Float For Hope small wooden boats will be on display and for sale, these boats will set sail at sundown to remember those whom we have lost at sea and the chosen closing tune this year “ Lonesome Boat Man” will be played by local musicians to conclude the event.


Before the flotilla sets sail, Fr. Pat Ward and Fr.John Joe Duffy along with the Burtonport Choir will perform a "Blessing of The Boats” at Burtonport Pier at 2.30pm.

The blessing of the Boats is a time honoured tradition that goes back many centuries into the sea of legend and tradition and will be a fitting tribute on the day. A full health & safety protocol will be in place and everyone attending must abide by the Coastguard rules at all times throughout the day.

Rain and thunderstorms as Donegal added to weather warning list


The Flotilla will leave Burtonport Pier at 3pm, heading first to Arranmore Light House. Then leaving Arranmore Light House heading to the Stags, continuing from Stag to Inishsirrer, sailing along the mainland inside inishmeane, heading into Bunbeg Harbour. It will then leave Bunbeg at 5.30pm, heading to Gola Island, continuing along the mainland to Carrickfinn Beach, Mullaghderg Beach, Kincasslagh, Cruit island passing through Owey Sound and heading back to Arranmore Island and Burtonport Pier before Sunset.


The Arranmore Ferries will travel with musicians on board, to keep everyone entertained. It is advised that pre-booking by donation should be done in advance to secure a seat. If anyone has a Boat, and would like to join in on the day, and obey all water safety rules, they are more than welcome. Is is expected that there will be more than 100 boats joining in on the day. A donation per Boat Entry is appreciated. 


All Updates will be posted on the Facebook Page:
https://www.facebook.com/FloatForHopeBoatRun

Please help by donating anything you can, no matter how small 
Thank you so much:
https://www.idonate.ie/ fundraiser/11426531_john-joe-mc-bride-s-fundraising

Smaller craft and Ferries will return from Arranmore Lighthouse and stop off in Arranmore Island. Island maps, will can be arranged for anyone who is interested Island tours, local Restaurants and bars will be open for Business.

