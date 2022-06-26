Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, June 26, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Tom Shaw, Bruckless

- Mick Kelly, Letterkenny / Dublin

- Peter Wyatt, Donegal Town

- Lorna Doherty, Dungloe

- Mary Gillespie, Kilcar

- Peter Kelly, Cobh / Ballybofey

- Bridget Porter, Burt

- Alan Patrick Moyne, Burnfoot

- Isabel Laverty, Stranorlar

- Colum Byrne, Kilcar

- Hugh Bonner, Stirlingshire / Lifford

- Cáit McColgan, Cork / USA / Muff

- Jack Kelly, Rossnowlagh / Glasgow

Tom Shaw, Bruckless

The death has occurred of Tom Shaw, Meenabrock, Bruckless.



Funeral arrangements to follow.

Mick Kelly, Letterkenny / Dublin

The death has occurred suddenly at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael (Mick) Kelly, Letterkenny and formerly of Old Cabra Road, Dublin 7.

Predeceased by his father Michael and brother Jim. Sadly missed by his partner Audrey, daughters Jade and Kirsty, mother Patsy, brothers John, Gerard, Derek, Mark and Rob, sister Caroline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family.

His remains will respose at the family home in Hartstown, Dublin 15 on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Jordanstown, Enfield, County Meath arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-assumption

Family flowers only, donations to Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny. http://www.donegalhospice.ie

Please continue to respect and follow Public Health advice, to ensure the safety of all, at the residence, church and cemetery.

Peter Wyatt, Donegal Town



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter Wyatt, Drimgorman, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town.

His remains are reposing at the family home on Sunday from 5pm to 9pm and on Monday, from 12 noon to 4pm.

Removal to St Mary's Church, Killymard, on Monday evening to arrive for 7pm. House private for removal, family only please.



Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Covid guidelines to be adhered to at all times.

Lorna Doherty, Dungloe



The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Lorna Doherty Main Street, Dungloe.



Sadly missed by her parents Anthony and Nan (Doherty Travel), brother Seamus, (Karolyne), sisters Catherine Kelly, (Tony), Patricia White, (Hugh), Mary Frances, Eimer, uncles and aunt, nieces and nephews and extended family.

Her remains are reposing at Mc Glynn's Funeral Home Dungloe on Sunday from 4pm to 9 pm with Rosary at 9pm followed by removal to her parents home on Main Street. House is strictly private please.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Crona's Church Dungloe followed by interment in Dungloe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice.

Mary Gillespie, Kilcar

The death has occurred peacefully at her home of Mary Gillespie, Carrick Road, Kilcar, F94 WVH4.



Wife of the late Dan Gillespie, dear mother of Justin, Nula, Christy, Anna, Una and Geraldine and sister of Anna, Nóra and Mairéad. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home from 10am Sunday until after night prayers at 10pm.

Removal from her home Monday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha's Church, Kilcar, at 12 noon. Interment will take place afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. House private morning of the funeral, please.

Peter Kelly, Cobh / Ballybofey

The death has occurred unexpectedly, but peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Cobh Community Hospital. of Peter Kelly ''Glenfin'' Walterstown, Cobh, Cork / Ballybofey, late of Irish Tugs.

Devoted husband and best friend of the recently deceased Carmel (née Foley) and adored father of James, Josephine (Nolan), Veronica (Foley), Paula and Peter and dear brother of the late Sr Paula Kelly LCM, John Kelly, Hughie Kelly and Annie Deery.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons, daughters, grandchildren Edward, Aileen, Mark, Peter, Conor, Aoife, Megan, Jayne, Aisling, Mikey, George and Emily, great-granddaughters Fiadh, Hannah and Isla, sons-in-law Michael Nolan, Mick Foley and Luke Bardsley, daughters in law Maeve Troupe Kelly and Fiona Barrett, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reception into St Colman's Cathedral on Monday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in St Colman’s Cemetery

Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.cobhcathedralparish.ie

House strictly private please.

Bridget Porter, Burt

The death has occurred at her residence of Bridget Porter née Taylor, Carrowen, Burt.



Beloved wife of the late William and dear sister of William Taylor.



Her remains are reposing at her brother William’s residence Altaghaderry, Killea.



Her remains reposed overnight at St Aengus’ Church, Burt. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 1.30pm followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.



Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Alan Patrick Moyne, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at Buncrana Community Hospital of Alan Patrick Moyne, Skeoge Road, Burnfoot.

Beloved husband of Eileen, loving father of Gérard, Bernadette, Ciaran, Linda, Alan and the late Corinne and dear brother of Mary Ann and Martin.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Removal on Sunday morning to St Aengus’ Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11.15am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Isabel Laverty, Stranorlar

The peaceful death has occurred at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Isabel Laverty, Drumboe, Stranorlar.

Remains will be reposing at her home from 11am to 10pm Sunday.

Removal from there on Monday morning at 10.20am for Mass of the Resurrection at Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar for 11am, burial afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery, Stranorlar.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired in memory of Isabel to Patients Comfort Fund, St Joseph’s Hospital, c/o Martin McGowan at McGowan’s Funeral Home, Stranorlar, or any family member.

Colum Byrne, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Colum Byrne, Kilcausey, Kilcar.

His remains reposing at his home.

Removal from there on Thursday at 10am for Cremation at Lakelands, Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm.

Hugh Bonner, Stirlingshire / Lifford

The death has occurred of Hugh Bonner, Gargunnock, Stirlingshire, Scotland and formerly of The Diamond, Lifford.

Husband of the late Violet. Dearly loved father of Martin, Emeline, the late Morris and father-in-law to Gerard.

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11.30am in St Mary’s Church, Sterling with burial immediately afterwards in Gargunnock Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Youtube channel Stmarysrcchurchsterling.

Cáit McColgan, Cork / USA / Muff

The death has occurred of Cáit McColgan (née O'Sullivan), Quincy, Massachusetts and formerly of Bantry, County Cork and Muff.

Beloved wife of Gabriel McColgan, formerly Iskaheen, Muff. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gabriel, daughters Leann and Shauna, her parents Noreen and Denis O'Sullivan, Glencreagh Bantry, her sisters and brothers Stephen, Mairead, Louise, Michael, Kieran, Daniel, Dominic, Alan, Nealius and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, a wide circle of relatives and dear friends.

Her remains are reposing in Coakley's Funeral Home, Bantry on Tuesday evening, June 28 from 7pm to 8pm with vigil prayers at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, June 29 at 11am in St Finbarr's Church, Bantry livestreamed on http://bantryparish.ie/ followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery, Bantry.

Jack Kelly, Rossnowlagh / Glasgow

The death has occurred peacefully after a short illness of John Francis (Jack) Kelly, formerly of Rossnowlagh and Glasgow.

Predeceased by his wife Bernadette Kelly, née Ward, of Glenties and Glasgow and brother Hugh James (Oodie) Kelly of Rossnowlagh. Dearly loved brother to Sarah Carlton (Canada) and precious and much-loved father to children (Frank, Hugh and Bernadette) and grandfather to (Lewis and Fraser). Deeply missed by all the Kelly family, son-in-law (Duncan) and daughter-in-law (Roslyn), extended family relatives, neighbours and all his friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in Lady of Lourdes parish in Glasgow on Thursday at 10am.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or news@inishlive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.