Donegal cyclists complete non-stop cycle from Mizen to Malin Head

The team approach Malin Head on Sunday morning
Four intrepid Donegal cyclists and their support team have just this Sunday morning completed an amazing journey from Ireland's most southerly point, Mizen to the country's most northerly point, Malin Head.
Robert Kavanagh, Cathal Wilson, Patrick Morning, and Chris Doherty were attempting to beat the time set five years ago when the team achieved the feat in under 23 hours.
When the lads set out yesterday the weather was against them but despite this, they braved the rain and wind, and their non-stop efforts paid off as they clocked in earlier this morning with a time of 22 hours and 37 minutes.
They were well supported by their team of helpers namely Leslie O'Donnell, Gaby Duffy, Michael Graham, and Rory Dunnion while Wesley Moore worked out the route and stayed in front of the lads on a motorbike.
A team of family and well-wishers greeted them as they made their way to the finish line in record time. Well done on such a fantastic effort.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.