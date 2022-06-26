Weather outlook for Donegal - a mixed bag for the week but with some sun

It looks as if the weather is going to remain unsettled for the last few days of June and into early July.

There will however be some sunshine to look forward to, so it's a case of making the most of any good days that come along.

Sunday will get off to a relatively dry but cloudy start across much of Donegal, with rain moving in by late afternoon. It will feel a bit on the cool side in temperatures of around 16ºC to 18ºC in moderate south west winds.

Rain will clear by late evening and winds will drop to a gentle breeze in overnight temperatures of around 13ºC.

Monday will be brighter and drier, with good sunny spells, especially in the early part of the day. Temperatures look set to reach 18ºC in gentle to moderate west to south westerly winds.

Rain will return overnight, and Tuesday looks like being wet and breezy until lunchtime, in moderate southerly winds and temperatures of up to 18ºC.

Tuesday afternoon will be brighter, and winds will drop of to a gentle breeze.

Wednesday looks set to get off to a dry but overcast start, with rain likely i places by the afternoon. Variable winds will drop to a light breeze in temperatures of around 14ºC.

The rain will last overnight into Thursday, but an improvement looks to be on the way, and this will last into Friday and the early part of Saturday according to current forecasts.

Variable winds will be light to gentle on Friday and Saturday in daytime temperatures of approximately 15ºC.