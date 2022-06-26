Environmentally conscious Gaoth Dobhair firm gets another major international accreditation

A hugely successful Gaoth Dobhair-based engineering firm - which has seen employment numbers double from pre-Covid levels - has recently achieved another milestone by getting another major internationally recognised accreditation.

Irish Pressings supplies parts to many motoring giants including Jaguar Land Rover, BMW, and Honda and has also worked closely with Ford, General Motors, and Toyota.

Significantly, its electricity supply is certified as 100% renewably sourced, and the rainwater harvesting system allows the reuse of rainwater for some of our day-to-day operations.

Recently, it got the ISO14001 Environmental Management accreditation following a comprehensive audit review process.

The ISO 14001 accreditation is in addition to the company’s IATF 9001 and ISO TS16949 Quality Standards and reflects the company’s status as a globally recognised and reputable manufacturer.

ISO14001 is known worldwide as a recognised standard for Environmental Management Systems (EMS) and reflects the continuous improvement of an organisation’s Environmental Management Systems and processes, and further establishes their assurance to meet and exceed regulatory requirements to the benefit of the environment, customers, workforce and local community.

Achieving the ISO14001 accreditation is a major milestone for the company according to Managing Director Declan Ward.

“Irish Pressings has always been conscious of its responsibility to be a sustainable manufacturer and over the years we have made huge efforts to minimise our environmental footprint,” he explained.

Declan said. “At our main manufacturing facility here in Gaoth Dobhair, we have never used fossil fuels to generate heat, our electricity supply is certified as 100% renewably sourced, and our rainwater harvesting system captures and allows reuse of rainwater for some of our day-to-day operations”.

“While the company has always strived to minimise its environmental impact it is important to secure the ISO14001 accreditation as it provides a globally-recognised signal of the company’s intentions and ethos regarding environmental sustainability. With the help of Brian Murray (Consultant) we have been able to achieve our ISO14001 objectives on schedule” added Viabhav Joshi - the company’s Compliance Officer – who oversaw the audit and accreditation process.



Rapid Growth

The ISO14001 Environmental milestone is only one achievement in what has been an extremely busy 2022 so far for Irish Pressings.

Despite the challenges laid down in recent years by Brexit, Covid-19, Ukraine-Russia conflict, the Suez canal and global supply chain difficulties and continually increases in operational costs, the company continues to grow at speed.

“It has been a whirlwind few years for the company. We have always prided ourselves on being an agile business that can react to market opportunities that suddenly appear. This agility has allowed us to benefit greatly from the global economic upheaval of recent years as European manufacturers look to bring their supply chain closer to home.”

With pre-Covid employment levels of approximately 60 workers, Irish Pressings has gone through a very strong period of growth over the past two years and now employs over 120 people on the Udaras na Gaeltachta Business Park in Gaoth Dobhair.

With new supply contracts being regularly secured – some with contracted production for 5-7 years - the company expects employment numbers to grow by a further 20% over the next 12-months with roles across all business areas including management, supervisors, quality engineers, IT professionals, production operators, logistics, robot/machine operators, toolmakers, engineers, project managers, and business/administration staff.



Opportunities for young people

In an effort to inspire the next generation Irish Pressings are making a big effort to engage with young people to show them that they don’t necessarily have to leave their native area to achieve all of their career ambitions.

In addition to providing summer work-experience opportunities to second and third level students, the company is engaging closely with ATU Letterkenny, local secondary schools and at an even younger level the company has worked with Zoogon Ltd. on a kids TV programme for TG4 that will provide insights into its manufacturing operations.

Declan said that one of the things that the company is most proud of is that it is providing opportunities for young people from the area to achieve their career ambitions of working in a globally-trading company without having to leave home.

He recalled: “Christopher Cannon joined us a few years back on work placement from his mechanical engineering degree course before returning to join us as a graduate engineer and now he is regularly travelling to France to provide his own engineering input and expertise to a large international car manufacturer.

Those are not opportunities you are likely to get in a huge multinational. We believe that Donegal has an intelligent and bright cohort of young people who – if they apply themselves correctly – can achieve great things whilst remaining in their locality”.

Irish Pressings was founded in 2005 by brothers Declan and Brendan Ward.