27 Jun 2022

Death of Letterkenny based priest Fr Brian Quinn evokes a sense of great loss

Popular priest, aged 64, passes away at Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Jun 2022 8:33 PM

The death has taken place of Fr. Brian Quinn, PP, Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

Aged 64, he passed away today at Letterkenny University Hospital, following a period of illness.

A hugely popular priest, he celebrated 40 years in the priesthood earlier this month.

News of his passing has evoked a sense of deep loss both locally and far beyond.

The Church of the Irish Martyrs was built in 1994, and he was appointed to the new church that year. 

The area of the Cathedral parish which the Irish Martyrs Church covered became the new parish of Aughaninshin in the year 2000, with Fr. Brian Quinn Adm., becoming its first Parish Priest.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be finalised.

More to follow.

