Search

27 Jun 2022

Banks need to up their game claims councillor

Concerns expressed about departure of Ulster and KBC Banks

Banks need to up their game claims councillor

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

27 Jun 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Fears that failure to get ready for the departure of the Ulster Bank and KBC Bank from the local market were expressed at Monday's online meeting of Donegal County Council's Economic Development, Enterprise and Emergency Strategic Policy Committee (SPC).

Cllr Patrick McGowan said from speaking to people he discovered many were experiencing difficulties changing their accounts to the likes of Bank of Ireland.

"They don't seem to be prepared or interested in taking on any new accounts. They either need to up their game or employ more staff," he said.

SPC member, Jimmy Scott said the position of limited on Credit Union loans should also be looked at as their lending limit needed to be increased to accommodate many farmers and businesses.

Other speakers said many people were not aware of how the departure of Ulster and KBC would affect them and it was vital the message gt out there to make sure they were not adversely affected.

Committee chairman, Cllr Ciaran Brogan said they had to write to the Minister for Finance and the banking regulator to ensure customers affected would not be left behind when the two banks departed the local economy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media