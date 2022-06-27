Search

27 Jun 2022

Offers of support for Ukrainian refugees not answered claims councillor

Donegal County Council hears of inter-agency response to the Ukrainian crisis

Offers of support for Ukraine refugees not answered claims councillor

Cllr Michael McBride

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

27 Jun 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

A Donegal County Councillor has claimed people who have contacted various State agencies offering support for Ukrainian refugees have not had their gestures responded to.

Independent councilor Michael McBride told a special council meeting held today (Monday) to brief members on the inter-agency response in Donegal to the Ukrainian crisis that people were frustrated.

Cllr McBride said while he knew some people locally had gone above and beyond the call of duty in their effort to help, many had not heard back from organisation such as the Red Cross when they offered support.

More than 500 people attend 70th anniversary of Franciscan Friary opening in Rossnowlagh

1952 event saw Franciscans officially return to Donegal after 350 years

"I know people who have a property that may be suitable to accommodate refugees and they have offered it but no one has gone back to them to let them know one way or another if they wanted their help," he said.

Restoring the sod ceremony takes place on Errigal mountain

A number of speakers from various agencies outlined the services and work being done for those affected by the war and how local people, voluntary groups, and State bodies had answered the call to help in the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Cllr McBride suggested the council develop a space on its website with phone numbers for people who wanted to help so they could contact agencies directly.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media