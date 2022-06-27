Search

27 Jun 2022

Nathan Carter announced as headline act for Donegal Festival of Golf in Downings 

It promises to be a weekend to remember - and you don’t have to be a fan of golf to enjoy it.

The much loved Nathan Carter has been announced as the headline act at the Donegal Festival of Golf which takes place in Downings on Saturday, August 20.

The festival is being hosted by Donegal County Council as part of the prestigious Irish Legends Golf Tournament, held in association with the McGinley Foundation, which takes place at Rosapenna Golf Club.

The festival will take place on the grounds of Na Dúnaibh GAA pitch on Friday and Saturday, August 19 and 20.

Cllr Jack Murray, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council said; “I am delighted to announce that Nathan Carter will take to the stage to headline at the Donegal Festival of Golf.  Nathan is indeed Ireland’s top country singer and household name and we look forward to seeing him perform this summer.

“The timing of this festival coincides with the Irish Legends presented by McGinley Foundation and we are anticipating large numbers and are working with local businesses regarding the opportunities that the festival will bring to the local economy.” 

The festival will also see a Friday night headline act alongside a variety of emerging musical talents who will support these headline acts and these will be announced in the coming weeks. 

The festival is set to be a fantastic weekend showcasing the very best of local and national talent, amazing food and beverages in the stunning surroundings of Rosapenna.  

Tickets are free but booking is essential and limited to two tickets per booking.  Booking opens on Friday 29th July through  https://www.govisitdonegal.com/festivals-and-events/irish-legends


 

