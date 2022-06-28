Black Lexus found burnt out in Killygordon

Ballyarrell, Killygordon
A black Lexus IS 250 was found burnt out at Ballyarrell, Killygordon on Monday.
The car was discovered shortly after midday.
Sergeant Paul Wallace said the car had been set on fire at that location. Fire services were called to the scene. Gardaí do not have any details in relation to the registration of the vehicle but describe the car as distinctive.
Letterkenny gardaí are investigating the incident. You can call them on 074 91 67 100 or you can call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
