Gardaí eager to track down those responsible for Convoy bench theft

Gardaí have launched a public appeal for information in efforts to regain five benches which were stolen from an area on the outskirts of Convoy village.

The benches represented the sterling work and effort of the Convoy Community Environment Group and their plans to enhance their village.

The benches were purchased for the community by the environmental volunteers' thanks to the generous efforts of people in the town.

The benches were used on a daily basis by residents and groups who were delighted with the addition.

Sergeant Paul Wallace appealed for information in relation to the theft this morning. He described the benches as being of good quality and unusual insofar as they are all of different colour.

"They were taken on the thirteenth of June. They are made from recycled plastic. Each seat or each bench is a different colour so they are distinctive from that point of view. The Convoy community and the environmental committee have put a lot of hard work into fundraising."

He said the community are very disappointed and gardaí are eager to find the stolen items.

Anyone with any information can call gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100.