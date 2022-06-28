Bringing Dungloe Hotel back to life with €2.2m budget and famous Brennan Brothers

A prominent Dungloe Hotel will feature in the new series of ‘At Your Service’ on RTÉ One.

With a new hour-long format, expert hoteliers Francis and John Brennan are on a mission to help four owners develop their hospitality businesses.

Over the course of the last two years the Brennans have been nurturing these businesses through the most challenging period ever faced by the hospitality industry.

The new series which starts on Monday next will feature Sweeney’s Hotel in Dungloe in Episode four.

Francis Brennan (left) on the Dungloe site with developer Pat Boyle

Builder and developer Pat Boyle, his Chicago-based businessman cousin Kevin Boyle and local hotel manager Martina Rafferty have called in the Brennans to help bring Sweeney’s Hotel on Dungloe’s Main Street back to life.

The hotel was once the heart of the local community but has lain disused for years. Armed with a budget of €2.2m, the dream is to rebuild the hotel and to breathe life back into the centre of the town.

John and Francis Brennan

They want the Brennan’s expert advice as they plan to reinvigorate the old buildings with 18 boutique-style bedrooms, a restaurant, bar, function room, a central courtyard for entertaining and an artisan bakery and café.

However, the best laid plans face many challenges – including a global pandemic ...

This episode will feature Monday 25 July 25 at 9.35pm.

John Brennan testing out some of the new Donegal hotel's surroundings

John Brennan says: “The hospitality industry has suffered more than most due to the pandemic. We understand the pressure this has placed on so many businesses.”

Francis Brennan says: “We’re all facing huge challenges as we welcome guests back into our businesses. John and I want to help others navigate this process”.

The series starts next Monday July 4 on RTÉ One at 9.35pm