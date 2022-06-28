Back again: Countdown continues to Burtonport Summer Festival

Down through the years, the Burtonport Summer Festival was an event where a packed programme of events ensured its popularity among locals and visitors alike.

Unfortunately, Covid-19 restrictions meant the festival - like so many events of its kind - didn’t take place in 2020 or 2021, although some events did take place online.

But this summer, the annual festival makes a welcome return.

The brochure for the 46th Burtonport Summer Festival will be launched in St Columba’s Community Centre, Burtonport, on Friday night, July 1 at 9pm.

This year, the festival will take place from Friday, July 15 to Saturday, July 23.

The official opening will be performed by local businessman and singer Manus McDaid on Saturday night, July 16.

The 2022 festival will boast a comprehensive programme of events, catering for all age groups. One of the highlights of the week is the open air Country Show, on Sunday evening, July 17 fronted by=Conor O'Donnell, also featuring Mick Flavin, Jim Devine and Olivia Douglas.

On Thursday, July 21 there’s the Céilí Mór na Feile with Martin Doogan, followed by late music on the platform with David Craig and on Friday, July 22, there’s the Rod Stewart tribute show.

Everything that’s happening will be outlined in the festival brochure which will be launched on Friday night. Refreshments will be served and a Cead Míle Failte awaits for all wishing to attend.

Because of the major changes around the pier in Burtonport due to the regeneration scheme, the festival organisers ask for your full cooperation while attending events.

Further information from Triona Bonner on 086 0851046, Paddy Bonner 086 4060006, or Seamus ODonnell (J) 086 8969377.