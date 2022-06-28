Search

28 Jun 2022

Man to be sentenced after child porn haul found on phone

Gardaí carried out a search of a house in Kerrykeel as part of Operation Ketch, set up to detect suspects downloading such material

Letterkenny court house.

Letterkenny court house.

Reporter:

Court Reporter

28 Jun 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A man will be sentenced in October after Gardai found dozens of images of child pornography on his phone when they raided his home in Kerrykeel.

Officers swopped on Donard McLarnon’s home at Cuan na Tira, Kerrykeel in Co Donegal on July 18th, 2019.

McLarnon’s IP address showed up during a Garda operation, Operation Ketch, which was set up to identify suspects downloading child pornography.

The 52-year-old appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court where he was charged with possession of child pornography.

The court heard that Gardai questioned the accused, who lived alone, and recovered his iPhone 6 which was located down the back of his sofa.

Detective Garda Eugene Organ told Letterkenny Circuit Court that he found two movies and 86 photos on the phone.

The movies and a number of the pictures were classed as Category 4 of Child Pornography which are deemed among the most serious of such offences against children.

The court was told that McLarnon made full admissions when questioned by Gardai at Milford Garda station.

Barrister for the accused, Mr Shane Costello, said his client had no previous convictions.

He added that his 20-year marriage had failed and that he had started to drink heavily and ‘went down a rabbit hole’ of going onto chatrooms.

He had downloaded a certain app on which he downloaded the illicit material and had tried to delete the app but could not.

Mr Costello added that his client understands the seriousness of the charges but said that he had no support and was essentially on his own.

He asked the court for a Probation and Welfare Report to be carried out on his client.

Judge John Aylmer agreed to the request and adjourned the case until October.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media