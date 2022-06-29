Prison officer accused of smuggling drugs to suspect in Danielle McLaughlin murder trial

The late Danielle McLaughlin
A man arrested with smuggling drugs to the man on trial for the murder of Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin in Goa in 2017 is a prison officer.
On Wednesday, Suraj Gawade was arrested for allegedly supplying contraband to Vikat Bhagat.
A second man, Yogesh Pagi was arrested in recent days in connection with the smuggling of the drugs. He is believed to be from the the same area in Goa as Mr Bhagat.
The murder trial began in 2018 but has continued to face significant delays.
