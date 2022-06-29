Search

29 Jun 2022

Charity shop closing this morning as mark of respect to longest serving volunteer

Late Moira Gallagher 'was always ready with a smile and a chat'

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jun 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The Animals in Need charity shop in Donegal Town will close its doors this morning as a mark of respect to its longest serving volunteer, the late Moira Gallagher, who passed away suddenly, on Sunday.

In a Facebook posting they said:

"We are saddened to announce the sudden loss of our charity store volunteer and friend, Moira Gallagher, this weekend.
"Moira was the longest serving volunteer in our charity store and she was always ready with a smile and a chat.
A.I.N. would like to extend our condolence to Moira's family and friends.

The late Moira Gallagher

"She was a lovely lady and will be missed. As a mark of respect our charity shop will be closed (today) from 11am-1.30pm, which was Moira's usual shift and is sadly now the time of her funeral."

Moira’s remains are reposing at her late residence, at Upper Main Street, Donegal Town, leaving at 10.30am, this Wednesday morning for 11am Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town with burial immediately afterwards in Clar graveyard.

The shop will re-open at 1.30pm. 

