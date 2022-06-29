Search

29 Jun 2022

Plans for CCTV for Twin Towns to go to public consultation

Event to be held between July 4-7

Plans for CCTV for Twin Towns to go to public consultation

Chaoirman of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District, Cllr Patrick McGowan

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

29 Jun 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Donegal County Council has appointed North West Alarms Systems Ltd to draw up a detailed design of the CCTV scheme for Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

Chairman of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District, Cllr Patrick McGowan revealed today that sufficient work on this design has now been completed which will allow the principal applicant Ballybofey and Stranorlar Integrated Community Company (BASICC) to proceed to public consultation.

"Copies of  the list of proposed camera locations and associated maps for the proposed new CCTV system for Ballybofey and Stranorlar, to be used during the public consultation, were sent to BASSIC on June 23 and Sean Flanagan, Technician CCTV, Donegal County Council, met with the manager of BASSIC, Dean Gillespie on the matter and provisional dates of July 4-7 have been set for the Public Consultation."

He added a representative of Donegal County Council will be in attendance at it on the evening of July 7 to respond to any queries.

"Once the Public Consultation is complete the application will be brought before Donegal Joint Policing Committee for approval," he added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media