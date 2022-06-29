Puppy love at Gretna Green and exploring the past for Iggy and Frida

We had one last stop to make in Scotland before crossing into England, Gretna Green. Neither of us got married but we are now acquainted with the village should we ever have the need to return.

Before leaving, the three of us entered the Courtship Maze, losing Frida first, finding Frida, then losing Iggy.



When we regrouped, we stuck together and eventually escaped the clutches of confusion.

Driving across the North of England towards Newcastle, we stopped at various points along Hadrian's Wall. A very interesting part of Roman history with the wall stretching from coast to coast to keep the Caledonians at bay.

Onwards to Newcastle and Gateshead, where we stopped at the ginormous The Angel of the North. We met lots of people here and of course, they got to hear all about Iggy's ambassadorial role back home.



On to Yorkshire next where we stayed with my stepbrother John, his wife Fiona, plus sons Ruairí and Ciarán. Both of these young fellows are competition winners in music and sport with Ciarán being crowned national U-12 champion on both whistle and flute.

The McElwaine family live between Leeds and York so we called to Leeds to see an old friend and colleague from my London days.



Later we travelled to York City where we found more Roman walls. Another hour east, is the small seaside town of Filey, the last parish my uncle, Fr Sean Ignatius O'Donnell, spent his priesthood in England.

Sadly less than a year into his retirement, he lost his battle with cancer.

During that time, I was already looking for a pup. So a short while later when I recommenced my search, I decided to give the pup (that wasn't even born at the time) my uncle's middle name as a way of remembering him.

An eight and a half week old female pup turned up months later and I was never going to change the name.



Further south we headed, where I took the girls to see Major Oak in Sherwood Forest. The tree weighs about 23 tons and is between 800 and 1,000 years old.

That afternoon we continued down to Cambridge, visiting Ely Cathedral and wild camping in Gallivant for the night. London, my old home town for 20 years, was finally on the horizon.

This article is the fourth in our series. James O’Donnell is a photographer who lives in Falcarragh with his two dogs, Iggy and Frida.

You can find many more of his stories on Facebook - ‘James O’Donnell Photography’ and Instagram - james_odonnell_photography.