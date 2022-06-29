Village shop to reopen in Doochary next week

The shop gets ready to open in Doochary next Monday
The shop local theme will certainly be the order of the day in the west Donegal village of Doochary now that the local shop will be back in business again.
The news has been welcomed by the hard-working Doochary Development/Tidy Towns Committee.
They say the community is delighted with the news that the shop will be opening next Monday.
"The community and passing commuters have missed this shop tremendously.
"We congratulate Patrick Caulfield on the venture that he has undertaken, we hope his business will prosper and encourage you all to always shop local while you can. Well done to the Caulfield family for their commitment," their spokesperson said today.
