Jobs boost for Letterkenny as Swiss firm to expand base

A Swiss technology company which has a base in Letterkenny plans to create 30 more jobs by 2024.

Travizory Border Security SA facilitates "seamless, secure digital border-crossing experiences for governments and travellers", and has opened a development centre in CoLab within the Atlantic Technological University (formerly LYIT), on the Port Road.

Recruitment is already underway and a core team has been established.

It was founded by senior executives from across the air transport industry.

With specialists in Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, biometrics, mobile, border security and border management - Travizory’s team leverages decades of experience in border security to tackle ever-evolving border threats using cutting-edge technology.

The company is now looking to grow the team and is interested in hearing from talented and motivated people in software development, cloud computing, cybersecurity and machine learning. The company says it is also interested in deepening ties with the excellent universities in Ireland and providing opportunities for both students and graduates.

A market-leader in border security solutions, Travizory’s solutions enable governments to digitize their borders, making them safer and more secure from terrorism and transnational crime, while also delivering a world-class travel experience that exceeds UN and ICAO standards.

Barry McLaughlin , who leads the Letterkenny Development Centre, said: “Travizory is delighted to see how quickly we have been able to develop a fully-fledged operation out of our offices in Donegal. A true testament to our local Irish talent, we’ve been able to build a world-class team over the past year, and together we are pushing the limits of border security technology and completely redefining the travel experience.

“By creating these new roles, we hope to find new innovators who we can nurture, support and grow along with the company. This is a really exciting time for us, and we’re looking forward to continued investment and growth in Ireland, and around the world.”

The jobs boost for Letterkenny was announced along with news of other new employment opportunities.

An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD and IDA Ireland today announced the creation of 241 jobs in Dublin, Galway, Letterkenny and Limerick across eight high growth companies from Europe and the US.

Making today’s announcement An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar TD said: “This is brilliant news. 241 jobs spread across eight companies in Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Letterkenny and in a range of sectors. It’s a testament to our highly-qualified and talented workforce. I’m really impressed with the high growth potential of these companies and wish them every success as they continue to grow their business here in Ireland.”

The investments are supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Commenting on the announcement, Martin Shanahan CEO, IDA Ireland said “I am delighted to welcome these new companies to Ireland. I particularly welcome the locational spread of these investments which shows that the technology offering, availability of talent and attractive work life balance in the regions resonates with overseas investors.”

“Our value proposition and our agile and adaptable business environment remains attractive to high growth companies. These companies choose Ireland as the location from which to serve and grow their customer base due to Ireland’s established track record as a tech hub in Europe. IDA Ireland continues to compete strongly for every investment won for Ireland. I wish all of these companies well and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with each of them,” added Martin Shanahan.

The new jobs will be spread across the technology and business service sectors with a range of activities such as Sales and Marketing, Software Development, engineering, customer success and Tech Support.