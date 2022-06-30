Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, June 30

The following deaths have occurred:

- Mary Elizabeth Harrison, Mountcharles

- James Duncan, Ballyshannon

- Cathal Gallagher, Ray, Manorcunningham

- Danny McCafferty, Annagry

- Grace Mary Sweeney, Dunfanaghy and Antrim

- Isabella McLoone, Glenties

- Anthony McGrenra, Letterkenny and Trentagh

- Maura Patton, Stranorlar

- Pól Sweeney, Derrybeg

- Thomas Breslin, Dublin and Ardara

- Eamonn Thomas, Barnesmore, Donegal Town

- Maureen Cunningham, Malinmore

- Dolly McCole, Maghery, Dungloe

- Sam Graham, Australia and St Johnston

- Colum Byrne, Kilcar

- Jack Kelly, Rossnowlagh and Glasgow

Mary Elizabeth Harrison, Mountcharles

The death has occurred peacefully at at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town of Mary Elizabeth (Lizzie) Harrison (née Gallagher), Salthill, Mountcharles, Donegal, F94 K225.

Predeceased by her loving husband Bobby, her parents Peter and Annie Gallagher and her beloved brother Thomas. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son David (Helena), daughters Siobhan Mc Cullagh (Paul) and Elish Magee (Peter), grandchildren Coryn, Aaryn, Brandon, Mya, Sarah, Codie, Josh and Jude, great grandchildren Noah and Jonah.

Removal from Gallaghers Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Thursday, July 30 at 3pm going to her late residence. Reposing there until 9pm on Thursday and on Friday from 2pm until 9pm. Removal from there on Saturday at 10.30am, going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Sacred Heart/Holy Redeemer Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=sacred%20heart%2Fholy%20redeemer%20chapel.

.

James Duncan, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Duncan, Abbey, Ballyshannon. He passed away suddenly, at University Hospital Galway, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his father Raymond. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Louise, adored father of Kian, and Ava, mother Margaret, brother Mick (Sam), niece Ellen, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and extended Duncan and Brennan family.

Reposing at the family home Thursday, and Friday from 3pm until 8pm each day. Home private at all other times. Walk through only, please, refrain from handshaking and continue to use face-covering in the home and church at all times in order to help to keep our community safe.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15.am to arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Mass of the Resurrection, followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

Cathal Gallagher, Ray, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Cathal Gallagher, Ray, Manorcunningham, F92V0C1.

Remains will repose at his home from 3pm, Thursday, June 30.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, July 2, at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Danny McCafferty, Annagry

The death has taken place in Dungloe Community Hospital of Danny McCafferty, Doire na Mainséar, Annagry, originally from Carraig a' Choill, Ranafast. Predeceased by his wife Mary.

Sadly missed by his sons, John, Brian, Danny and Joseph, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild and extended family and friends.

Removal from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Thursday, June 30 at 12noon to his late residence, to arrive at 1pm. Rosary nightly at 8pm.

House private after the Rosary until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, on Saturday, July 2 at 10am with interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Parish webcam and on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page: https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Grace Mary Sweeney, Dunfanaghy/Antrim

The death has occurred in Spain of Grace Mary Sweeney of Knocknafaugher, Dunfanaghy and Waterfoot, Co Antrim.

Beloved daughter of Geraldine, loving sister of Cara and brother Patrick, much loved by Geraldine’s partner Damien, her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends. Predeceased by her dear father John.

Her remains are reposing at her home in Knocknafaugher.

Wake private to family and close friends only, please.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church Creeslough on Thursday June 30 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-michaels-church.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Isabella McLoone, Glenties

The peaceful death has occurred at Killybegs Community Hospital of Isabella McLoone (née Greene), Mill Road, Glenties.

Predeceased by her beloved husband John and Daughter-in-law Mary.

Deeply regretted by her Sons John and Brendan and Daughter Marjorie, Brother Sammy (Milford), and her Sister Maié (Ranafast), Daughter-in-law Ann, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, extended family and friends.

Isabella's remains will repose at her home from 6pm on Wednesday, June 29.

Removal from her residence on Friday morning July 1 at 10.10am going to St.Connells Church Glenties for requiem mass at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Fintown cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties.

Anthony McGrenra, Letterkenny and Trentagh

The peaceful death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny on Monday after an illness bravely borne, and surrounded by his loving family, of Anthony McGrenra, Listillion, Letterkenny F92 HHT7 and formerly Carrick, Trentagh.

Predeceased by his mother Essie and father-in-law Danny Boner (Big D, Burtonport).

Deeply missed by loving wife Catherine and adoring children Ruth, Paul and Neil, father, Patrick (Carrick, Trentagh), brothers Aidan (Carrick, Trentagh) and Connell (Mullagheep, Ballyarr), sisters Patricia McGrenra (Glenoughty Close, Glencar) and Mary Doherty (Carrick, Trentagh), mother-in-law Anne Boner (Burtonport), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Anthony’s remains will be reposing at his home on Wednesday and from 12 noon on Thursday.

Funeral from there on Friday, July 1 at 10.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice please c/o any family member.

Maura Patton, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Maura Patton (née Sweeney), Mullindrait, Stranorlar, peacefully at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late William and much loved mother of Karen, Colette, Claire, Seamus and Liam, cherished sister of Teresa,

Imelda, Bernadette and the late Bro Raymond (Noel Sweeney) and Paul.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sisters, grandchildren, Jack, Kieran, Kathryn, Cliodhna, Charlie, Oscar, Amelia, Milo, Esmee, and Joelle, daughters in law, Katrina, and Tracy, son in law, Gerald, nephews, nieces extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, June 30 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment in Drumkeen Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ChurchofMaryImmaculateStranorlar/

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, Barnes View Ward, care of any family member.

Family time from 10pm until 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Pól Sweeney, Derrybeg

The sudden death has taken place in Thailand of Pól Sweeney, Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

Pól’s remains will repose at Roarty’s Funeral Home, Derrybeg (F92DN4X), until 9pm on Wednesday, June 29 and from 4 to 9pm on Thursday, June 30. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, on Friday morning, July 1 at 11am with interment afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director’s Facebook page.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director. House strictly private to family only.

Thomas Breslin, Dublin and Ardara

The death has occurred of Thomas 'The Diamond' Breslin, Ranelagh, Dublin and Ardara.

He passed away peacefully on Monday. A wake to celebrate his life will take place in the Harcourt Hotel on Thursday, June 30 from 7.30pm and in Ardara on Friday, July 8.

Eamonn Thomas, Barnesmore, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Eamonn Thomas, Cullionboy, Barnesmore, Donegal Town.

He died peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Eamonn’s remains will be brought to St Agatha’s Church, Clar on Wednesday evening for 7pm to reside overnight.

Funeral Mass at 11am in St Agatha’s Church, Clar on Thursday with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maureen Cunningham, Malinmore

The death has occurred of Maureen (Magoo) Cunningham (née McGowan), Malinmore.

Pre-deceased by her daughter Olive, Maureen passed away peacefully at home, after a long illness in the loving care of her family.

Beloved wife of Barney, loving mother to Christine and Kevin, Maureen will be sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Joanne, her grandchildren Matthew, Grace, Brodie and Kenzie, her sisters Francie and Hilda, her brother Liam, brother-in-law Frank, sisters-in-law Margaret, Philomena and Angela and her many nieces and nephews and a large circle of relatives and friends.

Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara to arrive at her late residence in Malinmore.

Reposing at her home until 10pm on Wednesday and from 12 noon until 10pm on Thursday. The family home is private at all other times and on the morning of the funeral.

Removal from her late residence on Sunday morning to arrive at St. Columba’s Church, Carrick for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Donegal Branch MS through any family member or Curran’s Funeral Services.

Dolly McCole, Maghery, Dungloe

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Dolly McCole, Maghery, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home with removal at 6pm going to St Crona’s Church, Dungloe to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Sam Graham, Australia and St Johnston

The death has taken place of Sam Graham, Perth Western, Australia and formerly of Momeen, St Johnston.

Son of late Moses and Kathleen Graham. Brother of Joe, Kathleen, Thompson, Janette and the late Stephen Graham.

Cremation will take place in Perth, Western Australia.

Colum Byrne, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Colum Byrne, Kilcausey, Kilcar.

His remains reposing at his home.

Removal from there on Thursday, June 30, at 10am for Cremation at Lakelands, Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm.

Jack Kelly, Rossnowlagh and Glasgow

The death occurred peacefully after a short illness of John Francis (Jack) Kelly, formerly of Rossnowlagh and Glasgow.

Predeceased by his wife Bernadette Kelly, née Ward, of Glenties and Glasgow and brother Hugh James (Oodie) Kelly of Rossnowlagh.

Dearly loved brother to Sarah Carlton (Canada) and precious and much-loved father to children (Frank, Hugh and Bernadette) and grandfather to (Lewis and Fraser). Deeply missed by all the Kelly family, son-in-law (Duncan) and daughter-in-law (Roslyn), extended family relatives, neighbours and all his friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in Lady of Lourdes parish in Glasgow on Thursday, June 30 at 10am.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or news@inishlive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.