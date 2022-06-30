Appeal to Donegal farmers to get a second Covid-19 booster as soon as possible

IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs chairperson, Alice Doyle has appealed to Donegal people who are eligible for a second booster vaccine for Covid-19 to take it up immediately.

“I was taken aback to hear that only 46% of those who are eligible have availed of the vaccine. I would like to reiterate the advice that those over 65, and those with underlying conditions over the age of 12, should arrange to get their second booster.”

Ms Doyle said the demographic of the farming community would suggest there are farmers who have yet to have their second booster.

“The clear advice from the HSE is that the vaccine offers the best protection, particularly for people who have underlying conditions. I would ask people to make an appointment as soon as possible,” she said.

At 8am yesterday (Wednesday) morning, there were 776 people in hospital with the virus, an increase of 25 on Tuesday. 31 are in intensive care, an increase of three.

The HSE said more staff are testing positive in acute hospital settings – with almost 600 staff members testing positive in the last week – which is putting increased pressure on hospital services.

Ms Doyle added the IFA would be extending the appeal through the network of the association to get the message to as many people as possible.