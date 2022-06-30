Fishing boat hit with mechanical difficulties towed to safety by RNLI

Lough Swilly RNLI was alerted by Malin Head Coast Guard to assist the boat
A fishing vessel with two crew on board which developed mechanical difficulties off the Donegal coast has been towed to safety by a lifeboat.
The vessel got into difficulty three nautical miles off Malin Head in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Lough Swilly RNLI was alerted at 5.41am by Malin Head Coast Guard to assist the boat. The lifeboat safely towed the vessel into Malin pier.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.