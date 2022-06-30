Moving West explores the joys of moving back home to Donegal

The Moving West crew have been filming throughout the county and speaking to people about finding that sense of belonging that comes with being where you grew up.

Presenter Mary Kennedy said many of those she has interviewed feel they can breathe again rather than running to the clock and working only to survive.

The producer and owner of the company, Dundara Television, Enda Grace, said the crew are very excited to be able to shoot in Donegal. His own wife, Fiona (née Mc Bride) hails from Portsalon so he is used to spending time in this part of the world.

“We had series one last year, which was a success, which was great so TG4 gave us series two this year so we are obviously delighted,” Mr Grace said.The crew will be on Arranmore today, Thursday. On Monday, they were in Letterkenny speaking to Sinead McGee who now works in Prumerica in Letterkenny after having moved home from Australia.On Tuesday, presenter Mary Kennedy and the crew visited Cathal Ó Gallchóir who moved from Dublin to Donegal to start a new life and raise his family.Ms Kennedy said Cathal had been happy during his time in Dublin but has moved home to Gort a’ Choirce and is working in maintenance at Glenveagh National Park.The team also spoke to Neil Ferry who moved from Ballyfermot to Brinalack. Ms Kennedy said that Mr Ferry is enjoying great success on his return to an area where his people are from.“It’s all about the possibilities,” she said.The team will also meet Fair City star, Caroline Harvey, who moved from the hustle and bustle of Dublin to the seaside town of Bundoran.

Hub users, start-ups or remote workers who have moved to Árainn Mhór in Donegal



We're heading your way for the next episode of Moving West on TG4 with Dundara Productions.



Know anybody who'd like to tell their story? #MovingWest pic.twitter.com/7TggB0KEl9 — Allan Mulrooney (@almulrooney) June 23, 2022



Ms Kennedy said she got the sense that people were not just surviving any more but actually living in their new country life.

She added there is a time for living in certain places and that during the pandemic people found they could easily work from home.

She said if she had to give anyone advice it would be to “give it a go” and to give yourself six months before making a decision on what you really want to do.

She urged people to get really involved in the communities they move into and to enjoy and to get involved in their new life.The Moving West series is supported by and in association with the Western Development Commission.