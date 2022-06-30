Moving West explores the joys of moving back home to Donegal

Mary Kennedy interviews Cathal Ó Gallchóir in Glenveagh with
The Moving West crew have been filming throughout the county and speaking to people about finding that sense of belonging that comes with being where you grew up.
Presenter Mary Kennedy said many of those she has interviewed feel they can breathe again rather than running to the clock and working only to survive.
The producer and owner of the company, Dundara Television, Enda Grace, said the crew are very excited to be able to shoot in Donegal. His own wife, Fiona (née Mc Bride) hails from Portsalon so he is used to spending time in this part of the world.
Ms Kennedy said she got the sense that people were not just surviving any more but actually living in their new country life.
She added there is a time for living in certain places and that during the pandemic people found they could easily work from home.
She said if she had to give anyone advice it would be to “give it a go” and to give yourself six months before making a decision on what you really want to do.
