From builder to archaeologist - the late Eugene Anderson remembered

The funeral took place last Thursday at St Mary’s Church, Killymard of Andrew Eugene Anderson (62), Rossylongan, Donegal Town and formerly of Ardnagannagh, Crossroads, Killygordon.

The previous Monday, day two of this year's Disert heritage archaeological dig at the foothills of the Bluestack mountains had opened with the tragic news of the sudden and untimely death of Eugene, the name by which he was known.

And while he had been working on a number of archaeology sites in Dublin in recent months, only two weeks previously, he had started “a dream job” as a guide at Donegal Castle, cycling into work from his home each day.

His other great passion was fishing and he was never happier than when returning home from a trip on his little boat, with something for the evening meal.

IT Sligo archaeology lecturer Fiona Beglane, who was a good friend of the deceased, remarked that he was due to volunteer on the Disert site on the day of his passing, a project they they had worked on together for a number of years.

The late Eugene Anderson (on left) taking part in an archaeological dig at the

Sheil Hospital in Ballyshannon in 2020

She said: “Those who knew him will remember his generosity of spirit, his humour and his dedication to his family and friends.

“He was an enthusiastic and hard-working member of the committee of the Disert Heritage Group, and we will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his wife Geraldine, children Ellen and Eoghán, grandchildren Evie and Sonnie, partners Innes and Laura.”

An earlier working career as a gifted builder, Eugene’s craft was later transformed to the study of more ancient buildings when he went back to college and graduated with a degree in Applied Archaeology from IT Sligo, an achievement his family were very proud of.

More locally, he was involved with excavation work at the new community hospital project at the Sheil Hospital site, in Ballyshannon in September of 2020.

Among the Bronze Age discoveries was an ancient burial capstone, a large flat sandstone boulder complete with rock art in the form of cup marks incised into its upper surface.

The late Eugene Anderson pictured on his graduation day from IT Sligo

Another colleague, Enda Faulkner remembered the deceased as one of the founding members of the Donegal Town’s Men’s Shed at Lurganboy.

“Eugene was a huge asset when the local men’s shed was opened.

His background was a perfect addition to what was needed by the group. He was meticulous in all his work and was a wonderful mentor in so many ways.

“He was quiet and unassuming in his ways but hugely generous in his time for others and was a true gent in every aspect of his demeanour.

“He never sought thanks and I have no doubt that there were many people he helped in different ways over his lifetime, in that same thoughtful and obliging way, that will never be forgotten.

He will be sadly missed, not least by his loving family.”

After Eugene’s Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killymard, his remains went to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation.

Deepest sympathy is extended to his family, and wide circle of friends.