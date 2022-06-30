ShelfLife Grocery Management Awards: Letterkenny shop managers nominated

Two Letterkenny shop managers have been shortlisted for national awards at the annual ShelfLife Grocery Management Awards.

Kieran Barron, manager of Value Centre Letterkenny and Damien McCormack, manager of MACE Dry Arch in Letterkenny are among the nominees.

Now in their 17th year, the awards ceremony is being held in the Royal Marine Hotel, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin on Wednesday next, July 6.

Led by RTÉ presenter, MC Shay Byrne, the ceremony will honour the best in the many departments that make up local wholesalers, convenience stores and supermarkets, culminating in the grand prize of ShelfLife National Grocery Retail Manager of the Year.

Kieran has been nominated in the Cash & Carry Manager of the Year category. Damien has been shortlisted in the C-Store Manager of the Year (Medium) category.



Kieran Barron, manager of Value Centre Letterkenny

To win a Shelflife grocery management award is a high point in the career of many of Ireland’s best performing managers from across a variety of categories and at various levels of career progression.



Damien McCormack, manager of MACE Dry Arch in Letterkenny

The event is also the principal networking event for managers from across all retail brands to gather with colleagues, business partners, suppliers and friends.