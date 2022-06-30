Pringle calls on the Government to expedite movement on school secretaries’ pay agreement

Independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle, has urged the Minister for Education to ensure implementation of the pay agreement for school secretaries is expedited as a priority.

During questions for the Minister for Education in the Dáil today, Deputy Pringle asked Minister Norma Foley about the pay agreement for school secretaries, which was endorsed by the Workplace Relations Commission on February 24, and later endorsed by 95% of school secretaries around the country.

Responding to the minister’s response, Deputy Pringle said: “It’s clear from what you’re saying that none of the school secretaries are going to be included for this summer.”

He said the minister’s comments this morning about the body of work involved in implementing the agreement indicated that it would not be implemented until the end of the year or early next year.

“I think that’s disappointing. I know there’s quite a bit of work required in relation to this but surely it would be possible to start moving people, even at this early stage. Because it’s something the department has known about for quite some time.”

“I would ask that the department would expedite the work to make sure that it happens quicker,” noting that the dates the minister referenced in her remarks about the first phase of the process indicated that nothing was going to happen before the end of September.

The deputy said it was unlikely that anyone will be moved on to this new system before this time next year.

“It’s disappointing for the school secretaries who have been waiting so long for this to happen.”

He added: “I hope that it continues to receive a priority because I would be very disappointed if this timescale slipped any further. And I hope you ensure that it is a priority over the next year as well, to ensure that it is implemented at least for next summer.”