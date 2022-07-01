Search

01 Jul 2022

Plans to shut two busy Letterkenny roads for 12 hour periods to allow for resurfacing works

Temporary road closures will last for five days

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

01 Jul 2022 8:33 AM

Advance notice has been issued concerning proposals for two busy roads in Letterkenny to be shut at night for five days each later this summer to allow for resurfacing works.

Donegal County Council has issued a public notice advising of its plans to close Convent Road in Letterkenny from 7pm until 7am from Monday, July 25 to Friday, July 2022.

Traffic travelling southbound should use Sentry Hill and Cathedral Road while traffic travelling northbound will be diverted via Pearse Road/De Valera Road and Circular Road.

The second planned closure is of Sentry Hill in the town, from 7.00 pm to 7.00 am on dates from Monday, August 22, to Friday, August 26.

Traffic from Glencar Road will be diverted nia New Line Road, High Road and Main Street. Traffic from Upper Ard O’Donnell will be diverted via Lower Ard O’Donnell, High Road and Main Street. Traffic from Church Lane will be diverted via Lower Ard O’Donnell, High Road and New Line Road.

Back in March, work began on the "Letterkenny Cathedral One-Way Project" which was forecast to take 20 weeks.

The works involve footpath widening and improvement, resurfacing of the carriage-way and new street lighting in the Sentry Hill, Cathedral Road, Convent Road area of the town.

Any member of the public who wishes to object to these planned temporary closures of the roads can submit their objection in writing to the roads section of Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford. 

In the case of Convent Road, the deadline is 4.30 pm on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Regarding Sentry Hill, the deadline is 4.30 pm on Monday, July 11. 2022.

