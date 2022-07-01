Search

01 Jul 2022

Popular Bundoran Vintage Car Show returns

The Bundoran Vintage Car Show in 2018 Pic: Conor Conlon

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

01 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

The popular vintage and classic car show organised by the Donegal Vintage & Classic Car Club will return to Bundoran on Sunday July 17 with a large turnout of vehicles expected on the day.

The show, which is supported by Discover Bundoran hasn’t run since 2019 due to Covid restrictions in 2020/21, is a firm fixture in the vintage car enthusiasts calendar with cars expected from locations all across the country on the day.

Show organiser Donal McGettigan is looking forward to seeing the West End Car Park in Bundoran full to the brim with classic cars:

"We’re already seeing lots of interest in our show for this year from our own members in Donegal and from enthusiasts across Ireland. We would advise anyone who wishes to have a place in the main event area in the West End Car Park to arrive early to ensure their space.

"We will be accepting cars (pre 1992) from 10am on the day and are expecting the car park to fill up quickly."

Admission on the day for adults is €5 and for a family, €10 with all proceeds on the day being divided between 4 local community groups – Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat, Ozanam House, Bundoran Tidy Towns and Little Blue Heroes.

Donal added:

"Over the years we have donated thousands of euro to local groups and we want this year to be no different. As usual the money will stay in the local area. I’d also like to thank everyone who helps to run the show as well as Peter and the team at the Allingham Arms for accommodating our overspill."

The show will be open from 12pm – 5pm on Sunday 17th July at West End Car Park. More details can be found at www.discoverbundoran.com/carshow

