01 Jul 2022

Increasing costs cripple those at Donegal Donkey Sanctuary

Owners concerned over what the future holds for sanctuary

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

01 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to save the Donegal Donkey Sanctuary which was founded in 2010 in Castledooey, Raphoe.

It is a family-run sanctuary in the peaceful and tranquil countryside. The sanctuary began as a result of Sandra and Danny Curran taking in a donkey who had been found tied to a scrapped car in bog land and left to die.

The family were so moved by this poor animal's predicament that they brought him to their farm to live with the three donkeys they already owned. Over the course of the next year they began to hear of more and more neglected and abandoned donkeys in their locality. As numbers steadily grew the Curran’s realised there was a dire need for sanctuary for these gentle creatures and Donegal Donkey Sanctuary was born.

Rescued: donkeys unable to walk properly and abandoned in neglected state

Due to the pandemic, the sanctuary had to close its doors to the public. Sanctuary owner Sandra uses the GoFundMe page to write: “Our precious residents face a very uncertain future as we prepare to open our doors to the public once again following two years without visitors. While our welfare work has continued behind the scenes the outfall of the pandemic lockdowns and the current global financial situation are making it increasingly difficult for us to continue to provide the help that is needed. 

"Once again we find ourselves at a crossroads, wondering how we can continue as we face higher and higher veterinary, feed and farrier bills. Spiralling inflation is escalating the running costs of our welfare work to an all-time high and unfortunately these costs show no sign of stabilising.”

If you would like to kindly donate to the sanctuary, please click here

